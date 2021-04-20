Volunteers can help plant trees next weekend in Killeen and Copperas Cove as part of National Arbor Day.
In Killeen, the Arbor Day festivities will take place at 9:30 a.m. April 30 at Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail.
Mayor Jose Segarra will kick off the event with a short program and a presentation of the official Arbor Day proclamation, the city said in a news release.
Fourteen trees will be planted, including 10 Mexican white oaks, a Canadian maple and an apple tree. Two Vitex trees will be planted in honor of the late former Councilman Jim Kilpatrick and his wife, Judy, the release said.
Volunteers must sign up in advance at KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
Copperas Cove
Those interested in volunteering in Copperas Cove on May 1 can meet in the parking lot of the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Ave. E.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting the event that will go from 8 to 10 a.m.
Several volunteers helped plant nearly 100 trees and shrubs in front of the police department for Texas Arbor Day on Nov. 7, 2020.
Necessary supplies will be available and provided to participants, the city said in a news release.
