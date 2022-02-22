The latest cold front hit the area Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures began dropping rapidly throughout the day, falling from the upper 70s just after noon to the low 50s at sunset.
Freezing rain is still possible, with projected accumulation totals around one-tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing rain could hit the area beginning Wednesday evening as temperatures are projected to drop below freezing overnight.
Low temperatures tonight and Thursday are expected to be in the mid-20s, while high temperatures for Thursday and Friday are projected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
To prepare for the weather, area cities are opening warming centers.
Killeen is opening the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd., from 6 p.m. Wednesday evening to 8 a.m. Thursday. If no one is utilizing the center by 11:30 p.m. this evening, it will close the center.
In addition, the city is partnering with the Killeen Housing Authority, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17, LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14 to provide increased services at Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, Thursday and Friday.
Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center beginning at 6 p.m. and it will be open until 9 a.m. the following day, unless no one is in the center by 11:30 p.m., at which point it will close.
Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights is also opening a warming center, although the city did not publicize its location. For those needing the warming center or for other non-emergency calls, contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400, then select Option #1.
Those who experience loss of water during the storm should call the water department at 254-953-5649 betweeen 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergencies, call 254-681-6779
Following the bout of freezing rain, area residents can expect more rain Friday and Saturday, and overnight lows could hover just above freezing.
