Killeen
City of Killeen offices will be closed Friday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Emergency services will operate without interruption, according to a news release from the city.
The trash collection schedule is amended from Monday through Friday. Monday and Tuesday collections remained on schedule. Thursday collections will be moved to Wednesday, and Friday collections will be moved to Thursday. Solid Waste facilities including Killeen Transfer Station and Killeen Recycle Center will be closed, but recycle trailers will remain open, according to the release.
Libraries, senior centers, recreation centers and Killeen Animal Shelter will be closed.
Copperas Cove
The city of Copperas Cove offices will also be closed on Friday in observance of the holiday to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection on Friday, according to a news release from the city.
For additional information regarding city facilities closure please contact Cove City Hall at 254-547-4221. For additional information regarding the collection schedule please contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
Harker Heights
On Thursday, the Harker Heights City Hall will only be open for a half-day.
Harker Heights City Hall and all other city facilities will be closed Friday.
Trash routes will run one day late after the holiday through Saturday. For example, Friday’s routes will run Saturday. Saturday’s routes will run normal schedule. Garbage collection will return to its normal schedule the week of Jan. 4.
There will be no council workshop meeting on Jan. 5.
The next official City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 12.
