Around 50 local residents and more gathered at the Spc. Vanessa Guillen mural on North Fort Hood Street Thursday evening to honor her one year after she disappeared.
The local League of United Latin American Citizens put on the candlelight vigil around 6 p.m. Thursday.
AnaLuisa Tapia, director of District 17 for the League of United Latin American Citizens, spoke during the vigil along with several other guest speakers, including Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
“We are here today to honor the life of our soldier, our own Vanessa Guillen,” Tapia said to the crowd before opening the celebration in prayer.
Segarra spoke with a heavy heart on the impact of Guillen and how the city and its residents will continue to remember her and honor her.
“We are today to let everyone know, everyone in the community, that one year later, we still have Vanessa in our thoughts and in our hearts,” Segarra said. “Even though there are no words that I can say today that will take away the pain of losing such a loved one at such an early age, too, no matter how much time has passed … but I am here to let you know that she has not been forgotten.”
Several others also spoke during the vigil, including representatives from LULAC and TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP.
“Today we stand in unity with you, humbled and proud to be members of Vanessa’s army. We join with you arm in arm in support of the I Am Vanessa Act,” Driver-Moultrie said. “No matter how long it may take, we will remain vigilant in the fight with you.”
On April 24, 2020, Fort Hood officials sent the initial news release of Guillen’s disappearance, saying that she had last been seen around 1 p.m. April 22, 2020.
In the following days, weeks and months, details surrounding her disappearance, and subsequent grisly end, began to surface.
During a press conference on June 23, 2020, following a meeting with Fort Hood officials, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, said that Fort Hood officials told Guillen’s family that a supervisor who was conducting barracks checks that day submitted a report that all soldiers had been accounted for, but he had since admitted that he did not see Guillen.
Investigators say a fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, murdered Guillen with a hammer in an arms room in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, although a motive has never been made clear.
Robinson ultimately took his own life in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020, when he was confronted by Killeen police hours after Guillen’s remains had been found.
One person was arrested in the case — Cecily Aguilar, who was Robinson’s girlfriend.
According to an affidavit filed in federal court on July 2, 2020, Aguilar reportedly told police that Robinson enlisted her help in disposing of Guillen’s body.
In the affidavit, Aguilar reportedly told police that Robinson transported Guillen’s body to a remote area of Bell County — later identified as near the Leon River in the eastern part of the county.
Aguilar allegedly admitted to helping Robinson mutilate and dispose of the body, which included multiple attempts to set Guillen’s remains on fire, the affidavit said.
Aguilar is awaiting trial and has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count.
