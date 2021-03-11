As mid-March approaches, it means elementary, high school and college students are gearing up for spring break.
Central Texas College has announced that its central campus in Killeen and service area locations of Fredericksburg, Gatesville, Lampasas and Marble Falls will be closed March 15-19.
Campus services will be unavailable during that time.
Classes will resume and administrative offices will be available March 22.
During the week, students will be able to use the CTC WebAdvisor system to register for eight-week courses which start the week of March 22, the college said in a news release.
The CTC Fort Hood campus will be open the week of spring break during regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the release said.
Registration for the Spring II semester, which starts March 22, will also be available.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas also has spring break March 15-19. No classes will be held, but administrative offices will be open.
Gatesville ISD is on spring break this week.
The following independent school districts will also have spring break March 15-19:
- Killeen ISD
- Copperas Cove ISD
- Belton ISD
- Temple ISD
- Lampasas ISD
- Florence ISD
Students will be released early on Friday in Copperas Cove and Lampasas. All other districts are operating under normal hours.
