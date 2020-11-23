A comedian will be in Harker Heights on Friday for a live show.
Bryson Brown, who has been seen on tour with Bruce Bruce will be headlining the show at the Harker Heights Event Center and it will begin at 8 p.m.
Other acts include ShutupHicks, Ladon Wigz, Deezil Greezil and many more, according to a flyer for the show.
The host of the show will be South Philly Reef and the DJ will be Already.
Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $20 at the door, according to the flyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.