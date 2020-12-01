The 13th annual Communities In Schools Shoes 4 Kids shoe drive is underway now through Dec. 17.
CIS is accepting donations of new or gently-worn shoes for elementary, middle school and high school children registered in the CIS program, according to the news release from CIS. Donations of shoes for all sizes and ages from youth size 10 to adult size 15 will be accepted. Tennis shoes/sneakers must be appropriate for school-aged children.
The goal of Shoes 4 Kids is to help ensure students in the CIS program have a decent pair of shoes for everyday use or for necessities such as a dress-up affair or a physical education class. Many of these students have outgrown their shoes or have no choice but to wear what is available to them which, in many cases, are hand-me-down pairs or borrowed shoes that don’t fit properly, according to the release.
“A lot of our CIS families simply cannot afford to go out and buy new shoes as their children outgrow them or wear them out,” Michael Dewees, the CIS executive director, said. “And that is even more difficult now as parents find themselves out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to help these families by ensuring their children have a decent pair of shoes for everyday wear, athletic activities or other school function or event in which they participate.”
CIS also hopes to make a few Christmas wishes come true for students in need as a popular wish for students in the program is a new pair of shoes.
“A lot of our students would rather have a decent pair of shoes instead of toys or games for Christmas,” Dewees said. “If we are able to fulfill that wish, hopefully we can help that build child’s self-esteem as well. When students have comfortable, well-fitting shoes, they are able to attend school with a little more dignity.”
Donations for the CIS shoe drive are accepted at the Communities In Schools office located at 4520 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106, in Killeen. To follow safety protocols, donors should call the CIS office at 254-554-2132 to schedule a drop-off appointment. CIS will also accept monetary donations to purchase shoes for those kids whose shoe size was not met with the shoe collection, according to the news release. Monetary donations can be mailed to the CIS office at the above address.
Last year, CIS assisted more than 5,000 students to help them stay in school, improve academically, improve attendance, improve behavior and graduate. The local agency, serves the Killeen, Copperas Cove, Temple, Belton, Salado and Jarrell independent school districts. Since 2006, CIS has case managed more than 75,000 students deemed at-risk or in social or economic need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.