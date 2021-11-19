The two congressmen who represent the Killeen-Fort Hood area are weighing in on a sweeping spending bill that just passed through House of Representatives on Friday morning.
After months of deliberation, the House voted Friday to pass the $1.75 trillion dollar spending bill dubbed the “Build Back Better Act.” Some aspects of the bill focus on clean energy and climate change provisions, a child tax credit, a federal paid family leave plan and expansions to medicare among other things.
Local congressmen — Reps. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Roger Williams, R-Austin — released their statements on the passing of the bill, which spurred a historically long 8.5 hour speech in opposition from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy R-Calif.
Carter, who represents Texas’ 31st congressional district, spoke with great disdain for the bill stating that Democrats “should be ashamed of themselves.”
“I cannot in good faith vote for a bill that my constituents, and the American people, have actively spoken out against and that would harm our economy, education system, and national security for years to come,” Carter said in a statement released Friday to the Herald. “It is absurd and infuriating to grant mass amnesty to illegal immigrants, empower the IRS to spy on American citizens, and allow taxpayer dollars to fund abortions.”
Carter said the bill establishes funding for a Civilian Climate Corp and a tax hike for small businesses, which he said adds over $350 billion to the national deficit.
Williams, who represents Texas’ 25th congressional district, called the bill a “socialist spending spree,” adding that it could have negative consequences for middle class families and small businesses.
“The American people deserve better than the Biden Administration’s determination to crush main street businesses, levy new taxes on middle-income families, and drive up inflation to levels unseen in modern history,” Williams said. “I opposed this disastrous legislation, and will continue to oppose any efforts from Comrades Biden and Pelosi to destroy capitalism and the freedom and liberty that Americans are entitled to under the constitution.”
The Build Back Better Act passed in a close House vote of 220-213. Senate Democrats have said they hope to pass the bill by Thanksgiving, according to an article by the Associated Press.
(1) comment
We'll see which one takes credit first when things start happening in Central Texas
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.