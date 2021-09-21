Central Texas College in Killeen is scheduled to partner with the Department of State Health Services and Spartan Medical to host a free, public coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Anderson Campus Center on campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Spartan Medical will provide 300 vaccines (250 Moderna and 50 Pfizer) for anyone receiving a first or second dose, the college said in a news release. Participants receiving a second dose must receive the same vaccine as the first dose they received.
For those who receive their first dose on Thursday, the college will host a clinic for the second dose from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Anderson Campus Center. Anyone seeking a first dose can also receive one during that clinic, the release said.
Registration for the CTC vaccination clinic can be completed online at https://ctc4.me/CTCCOVIDVaxClinic or at the vaccination clinic. Registrants can come at any time during the clinic and do not have to sign up for a specific time block to get vaccinated. A free T-shirt will be given to those who register.
For anyone under the age of 18, a release form must be filled out by the parent or guardian to authorize permission. During online registration, the system allows the parent or guardian to complete the release form as part of the registration process. With the consent granted online, the parent or guardian does not have to be present for the person in their care to receive a vaccine, the release said.
Consent forms will also be available onsite.
Killeen Clinic
The city of Killeen is also scheduled to host a drive-thru vaccine and testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Vaccines and tests are available only while supplies last for each day, the city said in a news release.
“The City of Killeen is stepping up and using federal funds to locate and secure the necessary supplies and resources to continue the valuable vaccines and testing for our community,” the city said in the release.
During the weekend of Sept. 16–18, 212 vaccines were administered and 917 tests were given at the city site. There were 94 positive cases.
Appointments are not necessary, but a phone number and/or email address are required.
Only the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, and boosters are not available, except for those who are immunocompromised and have a note from a doctor.
Vaccines are for those who are at least 12 years old. Fifteen-minute rapid tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission. Participants receive results by text and/or email, the release said.
Nolanville Clinic
Running a similar site, Nolanville has provided publicly accessible testing and vaccination at its central fire station.
According to Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda, the city has administered 386 tests and 34 vaccinations over the past two weeks.
Nolanville will continue its testing and vaccination site, providing both services every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the central fire station located at 84 North Main Street.
For more information regarding COVID-19 testing and services, residents may text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
