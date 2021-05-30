The Texas Department of Transportation is rolling out its enforcement period for the state’s Click It or Ticket campaign as traffic crash data show fatalities are on their way up in Bell County the last few years.
From May 24 until June 6, Texas police will be stepping up their enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child seat laws.
“Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200,” said Jeff Salzberger, a spokesperson for TXDOT. “Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.”
In a March news release from TxDOT’s Waco district, the department said vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens with 41% of teen drivers and passengers killed in 2019 crashes having been unrestrained or not wearing seat belts.
“Due to their limited driving experience, teens are far more susceptible to being in a crash,” said TXDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Far too many of these crashes are deadly because of the failure to buckle up. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Click it and be safe.”
Local crash deaths
According to local TxDOT data obtained by the Herald, Bell County saw seven deaths in 2019 of persons who weren’t wearing seat belts. That number was eight deaths in 2020. Coryell County saw three deaths in 2019 and five deaths in 2020 from persons who weren’t wearing seat belts. Statewide, 926 died in 2019 and 1,078 died in 2020 after not wearing seat belts.
The TxDOT data show there were 45 total fatalities from crashes in 2019 in Bell County, which rose to 51 fatalities from crashes in 2020. Coryell County saw eight fatalities from crashes in 2019 and 12 fatalities from crashes in 2020. Statewide there were 3,623 total deaths from crashes in 2019 and 3,896 total deaths from crashes in 2020.
According to further data obtained from TxDOT’s Waco district, which includes Bell, McLennan, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Limestone, Hill and Bosque Counties, there were 106 motor vehicle crashes last year inside the Waco district in which unrestrained drivers or passengers suffered fatal or serious injury – 37 fatalities and 80 seriously injured.
TXDOT’s March news release said wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of dying in a crash by 45% for cars and 60% when inside a pickup truck.
November 7, 2000 was the last day no one died on a Texas roadway, TXDOT said.
