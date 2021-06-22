KILLEEN
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 50 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:06 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
- Fraudulent use of identification was reported at 7:38 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Failure to stop and give identifying information was reported at 8:13 a.m. Monday on Interstate 14.
- A criminal arrest warrant from another agency was reported at 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- A fictitious license place and registration was reported at noon Monday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance less than 2 grams was reported at 2:08 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Carpet Lane and West Elms Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Ginger Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday on Rancier and College Killeen.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 6:22 p.m. Monday on EA Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Driving without a license was reported at 7:38 p.m. Monday on Root Avenue and WA Avenue.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
- An arrest was reported at 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190 for suspicion of public intoxication.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Babb Street.
- An arrest was made at 4:34 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue East for suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- An arrest was made at 5:50 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B. for suspicion of terroristic threats.
- Found property was reported at 11:07 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
- An arrest was made at 2:21 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190 for suspicion of speeding 15 mph or more over the posted limit in a 40 mph zone.
- Theft was reported at 2:52 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Neff Drive.
- An unattended death was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertsontown Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Fraud was reported at 12:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Second Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday on Lively Lane.
