KILLEEN
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:28 p.m. Friday on Henderson Street and McAurthur Road.
- Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A criminal arrest warrant was reported at 11:17 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
- The City of Copperas Cove didn’t have a police blotter for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:26 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:39 a.m. in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:38 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
- An arrest was made at 12:12 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue G for suspicion of a Lampasas Police Department warrant.
