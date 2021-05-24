Killeen
Theft was reported at Midnight Sunday in the 3100 block of Paintrock Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of 2nd Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:21 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon was reported at 9:06 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Sunday in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Wells Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation without forced entry reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Charisse Street.
Deadly conduct with discharging of a firearm towards a residential building and person was reported at 8:54 p.m. Sunday in the 200 Block of East Bryce Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Northside Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault by threat-family violence was reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Robertson Avenue for suspicion of failure to sterilize, tattoo or microchip an animal, an expired drivers license and theft of property.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
An open investigation was reported at 12:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South 2nd Street.
An arrest was made at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South 2nd Street for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
A domestic pet at large was reported at 8:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 7:32 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Valley Road for suspicion of a violation of an emergency order of protection.
An arrest was made at 11:41 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard for suspicion of a violation of a protective order.
An arrest was made at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Mockingbird Lane for Suspicion of a deadly conduct offense.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:27 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:01 p.m. in the 1500 block of North US Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:02 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
