Killeen
A violation of magistrates order was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1300 block of Copper creek.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue. Forgery was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Libra drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Andover and Ronstan Drives.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Estelle Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday at the intersections of Hall avenue and North 12th Street.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Kern Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Karen Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Stewart Street.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Crockett Drive and Stone Avenue.
Criminal Trespass was reported at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E. for suspicion of an arrest warrant for interference with child custody.
An arrest was made at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Eat Avenue E. for suspicion of an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 of greater than or equal to 1 gram(s).
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Burglary was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block South FM 116.
An arrest was made at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue for suspicion of an arrest warrant for criminal mischief, failure to identify and for giving false information.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and North 1st Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Matt drive.
Forgery was reported at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Barber Drive.
An arrest was made at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive for suspicion of an arrest warrant for assault with bodily injury-family violence.
Harker Heights
A stolen vehicle was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pima Trail.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
A runaway was reported at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Grosselo Court.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South key Avenue
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Millican Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West 6th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 2nd Street and Key Avenue .
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Barnes Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 bock of East 3rd Street.
