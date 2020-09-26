A local dance studio held a car wash fundraiser Saturday for its dancers to go to nationals in Galveston in 2021.
Spotlight Dance Company in Killeen held the four-hour event at a convenience store parking lot at 4826 E. Stagecoach Road, where dancers and some of their parents helped wash cars with donations to help fund the team for various expenses.
“We do several different types of fundraisers,” said Tabatha Lemacks, owner of Spotlight Dance Company. “Car washes help out the community; we are providing a service. Along with that, the kids are learning how to work for things they need to help pay for the things that they want to do.”
The car wash helps the team bond with each other and they get to have fun, Lemacks said.
“This is something that the kids love doing,” she said. “They just love giving. We do a lot of things for the community. We will help out with the wreaths with the veterans (at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery) and we go to the Rosewood (Retirement) Community Center and send cards and perform for them. I promote a sense of community with the girls so they are always involved and giving back.”
Lemacks said the team qualified for nationals this past year but due to COVID-19 the competition was postponed.
“They are still honoring this upcoming year’s nationals,” she said. “An average cost depends on the dancers, as they have different amounts that they need depending on the routines they have. Per a dancer could range between $500 to maybe $1,000.”
Paris Spiller, 17, said she has been dancing for the studio for 10 years.
“Spotlight is like my second home,” she said. “Sometimes school is very hard for me when I come home after school I look forward to seeing them. They make me so much happier, they are always supportive and I couldn’t be here without them.”
