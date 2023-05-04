BELTON — The district court judge who has presided over dozens of hearings over the past nine years in Bell County’s oldest unresolved capital murder case will stay on the job despite the state asking for a visiting judge to hear the case at trial.
“The state’s motion is denied,” said Judge John Gauntt, who made the seemingly quick decision after a brief argument during a pretrial hearing on Thursday afternoon. “I’m not holding onto anything; I’m doing my job.”
Killeen resident Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know police officers were entering his residence during the 5 a.m. raid. In the years since the raid, no-knock warrants have come under fire nationwide, including in Killeen where the local police department is now banned from doing them.
After a hearing last month in the case, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on April 13 filed a motion to appoint a visiting judge. On Thursday in support of that motion, Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns argued that appointing a visiting judge would allow Gauntt to “fairly and impartially manage a large docket.”
Gauntt hears criminal cases in Bell and Lampasas counties.
“There’s no way around it; this trial will significantly disrupt your normal docket, especially since the state is seeking a quick trial date,” Burns said during the Thursday hearing.
Burns pointed out that dozens of cases are set for a jury trial during June and July in the 27th Judicial District Court.
“There are jury trials set to Oct. 30,” Burns said.
After Gauntt ruled against the motion, attentions turned toward a new trial date. Jury selection was supposed to begin on Monday; however, the judge previously agreed that a postponement would be necessary after three of Guy’s attorneys left the defense team last month.
The one attorney left, Leslie Booker, told the court on Thursday that she is in the process of obtaining discovery, or evidence, in the case.
“The state has been working on this case for more than eight years, when I really got started a few weeks ago,” Booker said. “I’ve requested the files from the other attorneys and they’ve agreed to send them to me but I haven’t received them yet. July or August is not a suitable time period for one attorney to prepare for a capital murder trial.”
Gauntt agreed to appoint an attorney to be Booker’s co-counsel.
“This became a new case when the death penalty was taken off the table (last year),” Gauntt said. “If you (attorneys) cannot agree on a date, I’ll ask the court coordinator to find one and we’ll get this done.”
