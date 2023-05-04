Marvin Guy

Marvin Guy

BELTON — The district court judge who has presided over dozens of hearings over the past nine years in Bell County’s oldest unresolved capital murder case will stay on the job despite the state asking for a visiting judge to hear the case at trial.

“The state’s motion is denied,” said Judge John Gauntt, who made the seemingly quick decision after a brief argument during a pretrial hearing on Thursday afternoon. “I’m not holding onto anything; I’m doing my job.”

