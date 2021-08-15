The start of school is around the corner, but rising COVID-19 numbers are clouding the back-to-school excitement.
The Bell County Public Health District has continued to see rising case numbers, with its dashboard now showing 1,664 active reported cases in the county.
While many kids are still looking forward to reuniting with friends and teachers after summer break and months of virtual learning, parents are wondering how they can best prepare their children for the upcoming school year in the classroom.
“Many schools are not going to require students to wear masks this year,” said Ashley Chamberland, M.D. at AdventHealth Family Medicine Clinic in Lampasas. “However, parents should continue to follow CDC guidelines by encouraging children to continue to wear their masks at school. Students should also continue to practice good hand hygiene by washing their hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.”
While the CDC supports students to go back to school for in-classroom lessons, it recommends universal indoor masking for all students, age 2 and older, on its website. The masking recommendation also includes all teachers, staff and visitors to K-12 school regardless of their vaccination status.
Masking seems plausible for many parents, especially since pediatric infection rates are rising.
New statistics analyzed by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) show that children accounted for roughly 15% of all newly reported COVID-19 cases across the U.S. for the week ending Aug. 5.
“More kids are being affected with the current wave of COVID-19 infections than in the past,” Chamberland said. “This is because the delta variant is more infectious, but also because kids under 12 cannot be vaccinated yet.”
The AAP and the CHA said that new coronavirus cases in children have increased since July after a period of decline in the early summer.
Since the number COVID-19 infections is higher among the unvaccinated, Chamberland recommended that parents consider getting children older than 12 years of age vaccinated.
However, COVID-19 infections aren’t the only illness to be concerned about.
“Across the country, respiratory viruses like RSV and parainfluenza that are not common this time of the year are becoming more prevalent,” she said. “Wearing a mask and frequent hand washing helps prevent the spread of these illnesses as well.”
In addition to universal indoor masking, the CDC recommends schools maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce the transmission risk. Other prevention strategies such as screening testing, ventilation, cleaning and disinfection are also necessary layers of prevention to keep students safe at school.
When it comes to possible coronavirus infections and minimizing the spread of diseases, it’s better to be safe than sorry and practice proper respiratory etiquette.
“If your children are not feeling well, it’s best to keep them home from school and bring them to their physician to rule out COVID — even if symptoms are mild,” Chamberland said.
Primary care providers, as well as urgent care clinics, can test children for the coronavirus.
In case of a positive result, professional medical care and quarantine are key.
“Having children stay at home when they are feeling sick is important,” she said. “This will help reduce infections of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”
Killeen-resident Alicia Fink has already told her three daughters, who are all under the age of 12 and attending Timber Ridge Elementary School in Killeen, to wear their masks on campus.
Fink is not too worried about the risk of infection since she knows her daughters are reliable with keeping their masks on.
“They will be wearing their masks, and they know how to wash their hands and not to get too close to people,” Fink said.
For her, the benefit of in-class lessons outweighs her COVID concerns.
“I think it’s important for them to go to school,” Fink said. “It’s good that they can be apart from each other and have time with friends and to make new ones.”
