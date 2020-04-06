State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, held a tele-town hall meeting on Monday night where the focus was medical information on the COVID-19 virus, which has claimed 140 lives statewide.
Buckley’s guest was Dr. James Cain, a Lampasas-based family medicine doctor. He has been in practice for more than 20 years.
During the town hall meeting, Cain gave an update on the county’s numbers. As of Monday night, Lampasas County has two positive cases with no deaths. In Bell County, there are 68 positive cases with two fatalities and 15 recoveries.
Cain talked about medical supply shortages that are happening nationwide and even locally.
In Texas, approximately 85,357 tests were performed. In Lampasas County there have been 30 to 40 tests administered in total, Cain said. Bell County numbers were not available on Monday.
“In the next week, we expect more (supplies) and to test more,” Cain said.
Buckley added that the state has received close to 3.5 million pieces of PPE (personal protection equipment) supplies on Monday, which include masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, and coveralls. He also said the state is expected to receive 3 million more supplies by Friday.
Residents called in with questions that varied from medical personnel on Fort Hood along with how officials will notify the public when the pandemic is over.
Cain said that medical staff on Fort Hood are “part of a much bigger system” and when it comes to medical supplies are probably “facing the same shortage as we are.”
On the protocol of how officials will inform the public when orders are lifted, Buckley said when case numbers go down and “things get back to normal,” steps will be taken.
Cain stressed throughout the town hall for the public “to wash your hands, not to touch your face” and maintain social distancing during this time.
“The gray line of what is going on right now is that this is making us grow closer in the community,” Buckley said. “Pray for your neighbors ... we will get through this together as a nation, a state and as a community.”
