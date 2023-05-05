Election Day arrives Saturday, with several contested seats up for grabs that could change the face of the Killeen City Council and several other local governing bodies, including the Killeen school board and the Harker Heights City Council.
In Killeen, candidates for City Council are, in District 1, incumbent Jessica Gonzales and Gabriel Montalvo; for District 2, incumbent Riakos Adams faces Joseph Solomon; and, in District 3, incumbent Nina Cobb and challenger Patsy Bracey. In District 4, incumbent Michael Boyd had no challengers.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, candidates for mayor are Michael Blomquist, Vitalis Dubininkas, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, David Jones and Marva Solomon. The winner needs a 50%-plus-1 majority of the vote, or else the election will go to a June 10 runoff of the top two vote-getters.
For Heights City Council, candidates in Place 4 are incumbent Lynda Nash, who faces challengers Mike Aycock and Adonias Frias. In Place 2, Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schiffman and Stacey Wilson will vie for the vacant seat left by Blomquist as he seeks a seat as a mayoral candidate. The council races would also go to a June 10 runoff if no one gets more than 50% of the vote.
Harker Heights residents also will vote on a marijuana decriminalization issue, which came up on last year’s November ballot. The measure, which prohibits city police officers from charging people with misdemeanor amounts of marijuana (less that 4 ounces), was approved by voters in November, but was struck down soon after by the City Council, which agreed that the voter-approved ordinance violated state law.
This time, marijuana supporters want to repeal the council’s decision that struck down the controversial local law. The city’s May 6 referendum — called Proposition A — asks voters the question:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
A “yes” vote is in favor of upholding the repeal of the original Prop A. A “no” vote calls for returning the original Prop A marijuana ordinance to the city’s books — although the city attorney has issued an opinion stating that the vote would not produce such an outcome.
The main group in favor of decriminalizing marijuana in Heights — Austin-based Ground Game — said the city attorney’s opinion amounts to misinterpretation.
School Board
In Killeen ISD, one contested school board seat is on the ballot. School Board Trustee Place 4 incumbent Marvin Rainwater will face challenger Henry Perry. Place 5 incumbent Brett Williams, who serves as board president, is running unopposed.
college board
In the Central Texas College Board race, Place 6 incumbent Don Armstrong faces two challengers, Camron Cochran and Ernest Wilkerson.
CTC board member Place 7 incumbent Charles “Rex” Weaver is unopposed.
Belton ISD board
Two at-large seats on Belton Independent School District’s school board are up for grabs. Incumbent Janet Leigh and political newcomers Rucker Preston, executive director of Temple-based Family Promise of East Bell County, and Jason Wolfe, a district booster and a mortgage banking sales manager, are the candidates. Voters will decide on the two at-large seats, in which the top vote-getters will be elected.
Around the region
Temple
There are three contested seats on the Temple City Council ballot, which includes a special election to replace the seat former Councilman Wendell Williams recently vacated.
District 2’s contested race will see incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Judy Morales face off against challenger Zoe Grant, the president of the Temple NAACP.
Incumbent Councilwoman Susan Long is vying with resident Steven Patterson for the Precinct 3 seat.
Temple’s District 4 will have a contested race between former Councilman Mike Pilkington and resident Christine Rahm after Williams resigned in February.
Salado
Salado will have a contested election this year for three of its at-large Board of Aldermen seats, with seven people having thrown their hats in the ring.
This year incumbent Mayor pro tem Rodney Bell and Alderman D. Jasen Graham will face challengers Bert Henry, Cody Coufal, Linda Reynolds, Lennox J. Alfred and Samuel Morris.
Salado ISD
Salado ISD also will have a race for its three at-large school board seats with incumbent Savannah Hennig facing challengers Eric Malmin, Kim Redelsheimer and David Matthews.
Lampasas
In Lampasas, there are three positions on the ballot. In the race for mayor, incumbent T.J. Monroe is running against Catherine Kuehne and Herb Pearce.
For Lampasas City Council, Place 1, incumbent James Morris is running unopposed. In Place 2, Robert Goodart Jr. and Eric Hernandez will vie for the seat.
Florence
Florence voters will choose new city council members and three school board trustees.
Florence ISD Place 1 candidates are Brandon Bertelson, Shay Holloway and Pete Burson. Place 3 candidates include incumbent Anthony Luciano DeAugustineo and challenger Laura Pressley.
Florence City Council incumbents Lesa Ragsdale and Denise Deichmann are being challenged by three candidates: Terry D. Ward, David Merideth and Mike Harrell.
early voting
Early voting for the election ended Tuesday.
For all seven days of early voting, more than a thousand people voted in Killeen and Harker Heights each.
In Killeen, a total of 1,513 voted early in-person. The city also received six ballots by mail, for a total of 1,519 ballots cast early.
In Harker Heights, a total of 1,672 voted early in-person. The city received 13 ballots by mail, for a total of 1,685 ballots cast early.
voting locations
Here are all the Election Day voting locations:
Killeen
(Voting must be done in corresponding precinct location)
Precincts 106/116: Fire Station #1 — 3800 Westcliff Road
Precincts 109/204: Killeen Elementary School — 1608 E. Rancier Ave.
Precincts 201/211: Fire Station #3 — 700 N. Twin Creek Drive
Precincts 203/208/210/214/215: Cedar Valley Elementary — 4801 Chantz Drive
Precinct 205: Jackson Professional Learning Center — 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Precincts 206/409/419: Lions Park Senior Center — 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Precinct 207: Copper Mountain Library — 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive
Precincts 401/402/413: Fire Station #9 — 5400 Bunny Trail
Precinct 404: Fire Station #7 — 3701 Watercrest Road
Precinct 405/414: Robert M. Shoemaker High School — 3302 Clear Creek Road
Precinct 406: Central Fire Station — 201 N. 28th St.
Precinct 408/412/415: Fire Station #5 — 905 W. Jasper Road
Precinct 110/410: Utility Collections — 210 W. Avenue C
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Recreation Center — 307 Miller’s Crossing
Killeen ISD
Precincts 111/114/201/202/209/211/212/214/215/216: Harker Heights Recreation Center — 307 Miller’s Crossing
Precincts 106/116: Fire Station #1 — 3800 Westcliff Road
Precincts 109/204: Killeen Elementary School — 1608 E. Rancier Ave.
Precincts 201/211: Fire Station #3 — 700 N. Twin Creek Drive
Precinct 205: Jackson Professional Learning Center — 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Precincts 206/409/419: Lions Park Senior Center — 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Precinct 207: Copper Mountain Library — 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive
Precincts 203/208/210/
214/215: Cedar Valley Elementary — 4801 Chantz Drive
Precincts 401/402/413: Fire Station #9 — 5400 Bunny Trail
Precinct 404/206 (Coryell County)/311 (Coryell County): Fire Station #7 — 3701 Watercrest Road
Precinct 405/414: Robert M. Shoemaker High School — 3302 Clear Creek Road
Precinct 406: Central Fire Station — 201 N. 28th St.
Precinct 408/412/415: Fire Station #5 — 905 W. Jasper Road
Precinct 110/410: Utility Collections — 210 W. Avenue C
Precincts 101/111/114: Nolanville City Hall — 101 N. Fifth St.
Central Texas College Board
All of the above, except Precincts 101/104/206/207/412/416 will vote at Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
