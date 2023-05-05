Election 2023

Election Day arrives Saturday, with several contested seats up for grabs that could change the face of the Killeen City Council and several other local governing bodies, including the Killeen school board and the Harker Heights City Council.

In Killeen, candidates for City Council are, in District 1, incumbent Jessica Gonzales and Gabriel Montalvo; for District 2, incumbent Riakos Adams faces Joseph Solomon; and, in District 3, incumbent Nina Cobb and challenger Patsy Bracey. In District 4, incumbent Michael Boyd had no challengers.

