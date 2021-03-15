Large numbers of police, fire and emergency services vehicles cruised through Killeen Monday afternoon in memory of a 15-year veteran fire and rescue officer who recently died of cancer.
Patrick Bergman, 37, died March 5 after a battle with cancer.
The procession passed in front of Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th St., and Fire Station No. 3, at 700 N. Twin Creek Drive.
The citywide procession began on Fort Hood Street and traveled along, Elms Road, Twin Creek Drive, Rancier Avenue and W.S. Young Drive before ending at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, where Bergman’s funeral was held.
Bergman served with the Killeen Fire Department from 2005 to 2020, when he retired for medical reasons.
He also served as a member of the Killeen Fire Department Honor Guard, which honors the lives of fallen firefighters, and a number of years at the Bell County Communications Center.
In 2016, Bergman was named Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club.
In March 2016, Bergman had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. He underwent brain surgery shortly after the diagnosis.
After six months of rest, he was cleared to return to duty and served with the department nearly four more years.
