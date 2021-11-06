For the sixth consecutive year, a local Killeen committee called “End the Hate, Make Killeen Great,” held a food drive to help those in need Saturday.
Whatever food was left, the group gave to the Families in Crisis domestic violence shelter in Killeen.
“When it’s November and the holidays, no one really thinks about them, and I was there before,” said Amber Mezzacappa, who has organized the food drive. “I told myself when I’m a Realtor and I get out of there — seven years ago — I’m going to give back to them.”
The food drive included nonperishable food items, such as boxed rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, crackers and soups.
“End the Hate, Make Killeen Great” began a few years ago after a viral social media post helped the creation of a free community barbecue called “Unity in the Community.”
In 2016, Mayor Jose Segarra issued a proclamation declaring July 30 of every year as End the Hate, Make Killeen Great Day in Killeen.
Mezzacappa said when the group started, none of the founders knew each other, but they trusted themselves to create something great.
The group still does some summer events, but the event that has remained is the food drive.
“I hold it up for us together to make sure that name doesn’t go in vain — all that hard work didn’t just die — and we keep the unity in the community and keep the awareness,” Mezzacappa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.