October is off to a busy start filled with a weekend of events like Oktoberfest, the Sirena Festival and Mermaid Parade, Barktoberfest, Texas Pumpkin Fest, Harker Heights Community Garage Sale, and more. Read on for details for these events.
Local Events
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
The sixth annual Women by Design — Beauty from the Inside Out V.I.P. Pampering Experience will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Mililani Woods, 1100 Old Nolanville Road, Nolanville. There will be catered food, self-care stations, vendors, shopping, giveaways, and a bonfire to end the night. Tickets are $50 for individuals and $60 for pairs in advance, and $60 per person at the door. Go tohttps://bit.ly/3kSGu9b for more information and tickets.
The fifth annual Sirena Festival and Mermaid Parade will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 in downtown Salado. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and go south along Main Street and end with the festival which will feature vendors, music and children’s activities at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Proceeds from the event will benefit the construction of an all-abilities playground.
Killeen Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Barktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. This free event for humans and their dogs will feature a pooch pageant, dress-up photo booth, pooch play and swim time, co-pilot training academy, adoptions, food vendors and more.
The Harker Heights Community Garage Sale will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at various residences in the area. Go to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents for more information and for a map of participating homes.
Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive, is having a Free Pet Adoption event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. All sterilized, microchipped, and vaccinated animals will be available for a free adoption during this time.
The inaugural Community Walk Against Domestic Violence will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Lions Club Park Hike and Bike Trail, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. This free event will food, music, and a 1-mile fun walk to bring awareness to survivors for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Visitors are invited to wear purple.
VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St., Killeen, is hosting Oktoberfest at 2 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be German food and desserts available for purchase, as well as live German music at this free event.
The AUSA Central Texas- Fort Hood Chapter inaugural Indoor Car Show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be raffles, bounce houses, a live DJ, awards, food trucks, and more. Admission is free. Same-day registration for competitors will begin at 8 a.m. and is $25 per entry, plus a Christmas toy donation for a military family. Go to http://www.ausaforthood.org for more information.
The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Go to http://www.lonestargunshows.com for more information.
The Blessings on the Block Community Outreach mobile food pantry will distribute a limited amount of nonperishable food items to those in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at 901 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Bruh Man at 9 p.m. Oct 1 and at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Tickets start at $15 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Ballers and Gamers Night will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This free event is open to youth in grades six to 12 that are registered with Child Youth Services. There will be basketball, video games, food, music, and more. Call 254-287-6745 for more information.
The Copperas Cove Police Department will host its National Night Out Kickoff Party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in downtown Copperas Cove, at Avenue E and S. Main Street. Food and drinks will be served, there will be children’s and adult activities, giveaways, and more at this free event.
The Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31. There are over 20 attractions at the festival each day to include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, games, photo opportunities, live music, and more. General admission is $13.95 in advance and $19.12 at the gate. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Texas Pumpkin Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Nov. 7 at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander. Admission is $10 per person Friday through Sunday; $5 Tuesday through Thursday, and free on Monday. There will be games, magicians, a hay maze, rides, and more at this family-friendly event. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for more information.
Fort Hood Youth Sports and Fitness hosts Home School Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This program is for homeschooled kids ages 5 to 18 and is free. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sports physical on file.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, hosts Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday for ages 3 to 5. The Great Escapes Youth Book Club meets every third Thursday of the month, and the Great Books Adult Book Club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. Go to https://www.facebook.com/templepubliclibrary for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a story time with Lampasas Fire Chief Jeff Smith at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2, followed by a tour of a fire engine.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Oct. 1-7, will be “The Addams Family 2” at 7:45 p.m. and “Cry Macho” at 9:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejano music by DJ Outlaw from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 2. No cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 1. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 2. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting its fourth annual concert by The Spazmatics, benefiting Foster Love Bell County and The Starting Place, from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7. General admission is $25 Go to https://bit.ly/3D0XKiQ for sponsorship table reservations and tickets.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Voodoo and Moonshine from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 3.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting free live German music as part of its Oktoberfest celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 to 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 2. There will also be games, German food trucks, axe throwing, and more at this event.
Farmers Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market will have a soft opening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner.
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase. This Saturday there will also be special giveaways to kick off the market’s Fall Festival Month.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission to the regular museum is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,isopen from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
