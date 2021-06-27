Summer is the time of outdoor adventures and backyard play, but it’s also the peak of tick season. The small, blood-sucking bugs can transmit various diseases to humans, including Lyme disease.
While the exact reason for the geographic spread of ticks is unclear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that reforestation and suburban development have contributed to Lyme disease’s spread.
Warm and wet weather conditions also drive tick activity.
Dominique Kimble, family nurse practitioner at the AdventHealth Rural Family Medicine Clinic in Copperas Cove, wants locals to understand how important it is to be aware of possible risks.
“Warmer weather is coming, and it’s time to talk about Lyme disease,” she said. “This illness peaks between May and July as more people enjoy outdoor activities.”
The CDC estimates that 476,000 Americans get diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year.
“Lyme disease is classified as a multi-system illness and is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States,” Kimble said.
While Lyme disease can affect anyone, the highest rates occur with 8 to 14-year-olds and adults 60 to 80.
“Individuals who spend time outdoors participating in activities such as camping, hiking and gardening are at greater risk,” she said.
While it’s essential to be aware, there is no reason to be scared. There are several steps to prevent tick bites and assure effective countermeasures should a tick-borne illness occur.
“To protect yourself from tick bites, the first line of defense is to reduce your exposure,” Kimble said. “Keeping grass cut, placing outdoor equipment in a sunny location, maintaining yard areas and eliminating debris all help to reduce tick exposure.”
Wear fully covered clothing, including long pants, long-sleeved shirts and closed-toe shoes when outdoors, particularly to wooded or grassy areas, to avoid becoming a potential host.
“When coming indoors after being outside, conduct a full body check, check your clothes, and gear and shower within two hours,” she said.
If you do find a tick on your body, it is important not to panic.
“Obtain a pair of clean fine-tipped tweezers, grasp the tick close to your skin surface and pull upward and steadily,” Kimble said. “Do not crush the tick. After removal, clean the area with alcohol or soap and water. Be sure to monitor for symptoms.”
Possible symptoms of the first stage of Lyme disease include rash, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, fever and chills.
A red, round rash at the tick bite site is typical if an acute infection does occur. Some rashes resemble a bull’s eye, but not all do. According to the Harvard Medical School, the bull’s eye rash appears in as few as 60% of Lyme cases.
It’s best to see a medical professional if you experience any signs of infection. Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are the most effective way to target Lyme disease.
“During the second stage, the infection spreads throughout the body,” Kimble said. “An infected individual may experience headaches, debilitating fatigue, photophobia, cardiac changes, neck stiffness, facial paralysis, rash and itching.”
If not treated, Lyme disease progresses to the third stage, also known as chronic or late disease.
“This stage can develop several months to one year after the initial infection,” Kimble said. “Individuals may experience prolonged arthritis, memory loss, chronic neurological deficits and distal paresthesia.”
Ticks can also transmit other diseases to humans, such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Colorado tick fever and Babesiosis.
Kimble advised taking similar precautions to prevent tick-borne illnesses.
