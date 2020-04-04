Problems falling asleep, disruptive sleep patterns, waking up early and exhausted — insomnia has many faces.
But being tired doesn’t only make it hard to get through the day, it is also linked to serious health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and weight gain.
Similar to a healthy diet or regular exercise, adequate sleep is an important aspect of life for physical and mental health and can improve overall quality of life.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults to sleep at least seven hours per night to stay healthy.
However, the American Sleep Association estimates that 50 million to 70 million Americans have some type of sleep disorder.
The statistics show that insomnia is the most common specific sleep disorder, with short term issues reported by about 30% of adults and chronic insomnia by 10%.
“Chronic insomnia would be expected If sleep is disrupted for three or more nights a week for three months,” said Samantha Camp, manager at the AdventHealth Sleep Lab in Killeen. “Sleep problems can be medical related, anatomical or from your sleep environment and sleep habits.”
Experts differentiate between two types of insomnia. Primary insomnia is not caused by other underlying health conditions or medical problems, while secondary insomnia is the response to medications or substances like alcohol or caffeine as well as underlying conditions such as pain, depression or asthma.
“If a patient is having trouble sleeping or is experiencing daytime sleepiness, I would recommend they see their primary care provider,” Camp said. “This would be to rule out other possible conditions or the need for a referral to a sleep specialist.”
While many patients who experience insomnia are hoping for a quick fix with medications, most treatment plans look differently.
“The sleep specialist would more than likely order a sleep study to help diagnose sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, periodic limb movement disorder, abnormal nighttime behaviors like sleepwalking, REM behavior disorder and night terrors,” she said.
According to information of the American Sleep Foundation, 25 million U.S. adults suffer from obstructive sleep apnea.
While pharmacological treatment is used in some insomnia cases, the first step to get a better night’s sleep is working on your sleep hygiene.
Sleep hygiene is a variety of different practices and habits that are linked to a peaceful and restful sleep at night. While many connect a dedicated sleep routine with babies, the practices can also be effective for adults in order to achieve high quality sleep and ultimately full daytime alertness — something that is essential to fully function and stay safe.
The American Sleep Foundation published that close to 40% of adults reported to unintentionally fall asleep during the day at least once in the preceding month; 4.7% reported nodding off or falling asleep while driving.
Optimizing your sleep routine can make you feel better and keep you and others safe. But the habits of good sleep hygiene already start before heading to the bedroom.
“Avoid nicotine 30 to 45 minutes before going to bed, avoid caffeine 4 to 6 hours before bedtime,” Camp said. “Avoid alcohol, do not exercise vigorously right before bedtime and do not eat a big meal right before bedtime.”
To create a habit, make sure to repeat the steps of your nightly routine like taking a warm shower or bath every night.
While the bedroom should be comfortable and cool with a temperature between 60 to 67 degrees, experts advise against lamps with bright lights, cellphone use or TV screen time.
“Avoid watching TV, reading and eating in the bed, limit fluids after 8 p.m., minimize noise, light and extreme temperatures,” Camp said.
Instead, experts of the Sleep Foundation recommend blackout curtains, sleep masks or ear plugs. Humidifiers and fans or sound machines to create white noise can make the bedroom more relaxing.
In case you still have trouble falling asleep or can’t go back to sleep after waking up, it is important to stay positive. Getting out of bed and moving into another room until feeling drowsy can help distract the mind.
