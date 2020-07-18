It might be annoying and uncomfortable, but wearing a face mask is part of the new normal. While covering one’s face is something many still have to get used to, it can be especially difficult for children.
Debra Lynch, a certified family nurse practitioner at the Killeen Pediatric Care Clinic, explained what to look out for to determine whether a face covering is a good fit.
“The face mask should fit securely over the nose and mouth and reach under the child’s chin,” she said. “The mask should then stretch comfortably from ear to ear without gaping.”
Whether you reach for a homemade cloth covering or a store-bought disposable mask is up to personal preference.
“Both … reduce exposure to saliva and respiratory secretions from the wearer that could lead to spread,” Lynch said.
While cloth masks are easily made and reused, they should be washed after each wear. But they might not offer enough protection for children with underlying health conditions.
“Children who are immunocompromised or considered high-risk, if able, should wear an N95 mask for protection if available,” Lynch said.
Masks at Killeen schools will be required for students age 10 and up, and other school districts will also be requiring masks.
“This is important to consider as we near the next school year,” Lynch said. “Wearing a mask is in the best interests of your child’s health and protecting others.”
While the proper fit is the first step to take when choosing a mask, the covering also needs to be comfortable.
“Have your child wear the masks they will be wearing to school beforehand to ensure that they are comfortable,” she said. “This will help confirm you have one they can tolerate long term.”
To make wearing a face mask more exciting, Lynch recommended to let kids pick their designs.
“Look out for or make a mask that your child can have fun wearing,” she said. “There is a variety of offerings now that will suit any child’s interests. Make the face mask a part of their outfit and get your children involved in picking what they wear for the day, including the mask.”
For some children, however, even a cute design cannot take away the fear of wearing a mask.
“It is understandable that a child may be fearful of wearing a mask initially,” Lynch said. “It is helpful to show children what they look like with a face mask on and to explain their purpose.”
A straightforward explanation of why it is beneficial to wear face masks these days can help children understand the importance of their actions.
Lynch recommended explaining to younger children how the face mask will help keep others from getting sick. Focus on how it prevents the spread of germs in conversations with older children.
“To help decrease fear in children, parents can also make matching masks for their child’s favorite stuffed animal or doll,” Lynch said.
One reason why a child might not want to wear face coverings is the fear of feeling different or being stereotyped as being sick.
“Make wearing a mask normal by showing children pictures of other children wearing masks,” Lynch said. “There are a variety of kid-friendly YouTube videos with masks explained by superheroes and cute animations. Books that show daily life and having fun in masks can also be a great tool to help children not be afraid of wearing a mask.”
Children under the age of 2 should not wear cloth face coverings. This also applies to children who have trouble breathing or are unable to remove a face mask of any type without assistance.
“If a mask presents a choking or strangulation risk to your child, then it should also be avoided,” Lynch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.