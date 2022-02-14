Maintaining good mental health during the Valentine’s Day season can be a struggle for many – particularly for those who don’t have a special someone in their lives.
However, most people’s relationship struggles don’t start with their loved ones. They start with themselves.
While the term self-love can sound indulgent, selfish or narcissistic, it doesn’t necessarily have to be. Instead, self-love should describe the acceptance, compassion and nurture of oneself.
However, the problem is that many people don’t know how to include self-love in their daily lives.
Crystal Morris, licensed professional counselor, therapist and owner of Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. in Killeen, has seen this problem many times. Her approach to fix it is simple: Date yourself.
“We love ourselves by dating and loving ourselves,” she said. “As we date ourselves, we learn … the things we like, we learn how to just be with ourselves, enjoying time alone. Take yourself to the movies, buy yourself flowers, write yourself a letter telling yourself how proud you are of you. Affirmations help.”
According to Morris, an example of a meaningful and expressive affirmation could be to tell yourself, “I am love, and I am loved.”
While some of these practices seem easy, women especially struggle with self-love and cherishing themselves.
“Self-love is hard for women because some are people pleasers,” Morris said. “The nurturer in us wants everyone to like us and be happy. We are there for family, friends, partners, career, etc. After caring for everyone else, we don’t have the energy to nurture our own needs, and if we do, we’re looking in the wrong places such as social media, celebrities or TV instead of just ‘being’ our true selves. Our life is supposed to be our lives, not our neighbor’s life.”
Comparing yourself to others is contra-productive because it supports the message that love is conditional and only accessible when specific criteria, such as body type or professional success, are met.
Self-love, however, is a belief in your value, regardless of other people’s judgments.
Ironically, spending time loving yourself can also improve your relationships with everyone else.
“You cherish yourself by dating you first,” Morris said. “It helps you share with someone new on how to treat you and make you happy.”
Once people love themselves, relationships with others, whether from romantic nature or family bonds, get easier.
“The same effort you put into loving yourself … should be put into relationships with (others),” Morris said. “They all are a reflection of one another. If one is happy, so are all the others. If one is toxic, it has the potential of making the others toxic.”
While romantic partners and friendships are a choice, the relationships with family members can be most challenging.
“Your family, you’re kind of stuck with, and oftentimes they are the hardest,” she said.
Still, it’s essential to create strong family bonds, even if it might require additional help.
“Family time is essential to creating strong bonds within the family, and sometimes it’s even worth it to seek professional counsel to help families heal from the past,” Morris said.
