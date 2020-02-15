Speaking in front of an audience, entering a room with certainty, leading a team with determination — confidence is important in any aspect of life.
But not many feel confident, whether it is in their personal life or their profession.
Miranda Parker, licensed clinical social worker at AdventhHealth Behavioral Health in Killeen, is certain that confident people are actually the exception.
“I believe that most people have some lack in confidence in one thing or another,” she said. “However, the lack of confidence that creates disfunction in our daily lives, relationships and ourselves, can be explained in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs that has been damaged or not met.”
That hierarchy was created by the psychologist Abraham Maslow. He constructed the pyramid to explain the hierarchy of needs.
Physical needs include food, shelter, water, sleep as well as basic emotional needs including safety and security are located at the base of the pyramid. These needs have to be met before any connections with others can be made or confidence can be built.
Once those needs are met, individuals climb go up the ladder to achieve psychological needs like intimate relationships and friendships as well as esteem needs like a feeling of success or accomplishment.
The ultimate goal and therefore the tip of the pyramid is complete self-fulfillment, which includes personal goals, potentials and creativity.
Although many meet basic and psychological needs, they still don’t feel comfortable in their skin.
According to Parker, common symptoms of lacking confidence can include lack of trust in others and self, overthinking and analyzing self and situations, negative self-talk and dislike and judgement from others.
A problem that is connected to most of these symptoms is often the desire to be perfect and therefore the fear of failure.
The difference between having a healthy ambition and an unhealthy drive for perfection is when individuals start to feel they are not good enough.
A study done at Cornell University focused on confidence in the business world and found a surprising gap in self-esteem between men and women. According to the study, men generally overestimate their abilities and performance, while women underestimate both.
A Hewlett Packard internal report supported the findings, stating that men usually apply for a job or promotion when they meet only 60% of the qualifications, whereas women apply only if they meet 100%.
Their focus wasn’t on their ability, but on the fear to possible fail, and therefore, they do not try.
But like many other skills, confidence is a learned behavior when basic needs are met. The more you practice, the more it becomes visible in every area of life.
Parker suggested exercises like affirmations of your individual strengths and positive self-talk to ultimately become more confident.
“Reframe negative to something positive, try new things (and) remind yourself that those who make you feel undeserving only have the power to do so if you give it to them,” she said. “Be the best advocate for yourself that you can be even when you don’t know what it is that you need or how the system works.”
To reach your goals, it is helpful to be exactly sure and clear about what you want to achieve in your business or personal life.
“Remember, we are not experts in everything,” Parker said.
If these tasks still feel overwhelming or lead into medical issues like depression, isolation or anxiety, talking about self-esteem problems with a physician or professional counselor can help bring clarity and change.
To feel confident and prepared during your appointment, Parker suggested to write down topics and questions and ask your doctor to hand you information electronically or printed out for reference later on.
“Empower yourself by advocating for yourself or your kids; no one else is going to do it first,” she said. “Your time with your physician is precious, be sure to make the most of it.”
