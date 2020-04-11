Grabbing a hot pot on the stove, touching your ear with a hot curling iron or getting too close to the flames while adjusting the bonfire in the backyard — burns are easily received but preventable injuries.
Whether or not you need medical attention for your burn depends on how deep it goes.
“Burns are classified as first-, second-, third-degree or fourth-degree, depending on how deeply and severely they penetrate the skin’s surface,” said Dr. H. Sprague Taveau IV, a wound care physician for Central Texas Wound Healing Associates in Killeen.
First-degree burns, also known as superficial burns, only affect the outer layer of the skin, the so-called epidermis.
“The burn site is red, painful, dry, and with no blisters,” Taveau said. “Long-term tissue damage is rare and often consists of an increase or decrease in the skin color.”
Mild sunburns or brushing a hot pan with your hand are examples for first-degree burns. Most of them can be treated at home with over-the-counter medications with or without an anesthetic component.
Taveau recommended to cool the affected area before applying any medication. Cool down the burn with a cold wash cloth for several minutes and carefully wash the burn with soap and water.
“An ice pack for the first several hours will help reduce pain and tissue reaction,” he said.
Covering the burn with a non-stick bandage until it is completely healed reduces the risk of infection and protects the wound from pain.
To be prepared for any minor burns that can happen at home, it is beneficial to have a well-stocked medicine cabinet with topical ointments like petroleum jelly or an unscented moisturizer alongside pain relievers like Advil or Aleve and non-stick bandages.
“Second-degree burns involve the epidermis and part of the lower layer of skin, the dermis,” Taveau said. “The burn site looks red, blistered, and may be swollen and painful. Though not an emergency, this burn should be treated by a professional as debridement along with topical and or oral antibiotics may be required.”
To help ease pain and prevent infection, first-aid measures for first-degree burns also apply with second-degree burns until a medical professional can be seen – if possible within 24 hours.
Third-degree burns are a emergency and require immediate medical attention.
“Third-degree burns destroy the epidermis and dermis,” Taveau said. “They may go into the innermost layer of skin, the subcutaneous tissue. The burn site may look white or blackened and charred.”
Fourth-degree burns go through both layers of the skin and underlying tissue as well as deeper tissue, possibly involving muscle and bone.
“There is no feeling in the area since the nerve endings are destroyed,” Taveau said.
Both deep burns are serious medical emergencies and require medical attention as soon as possible. Call 911 or go to the closest ER immediately.
Besides obvious deep or large burns, it is also important to seek medical help if your skin is open, you have large blisters or your blisters don’t heal after two weeks. Expert recommend to see a doctor if you suffer from additional medical problems including diabetes or high blood pressure.
According to statistics of the American Burn Association approximately 486,000 burn injuries require medical treatment in the U.S. annually. This number does not include minor burns, but does include emergency visits and hospital admissions due to burn incidents. About 73% of all burns happen at home.
To prevent burns in the kitchen, simple measures can do the trick. Turn pot handles to the inside to prevent dishes being knocked off the stove and place hot pots and pans on a designated cool-off zone.
Simple safety measures also include general awareness in the kitchen. Pour hot liquids slowly, use tongs placing ingredients into hot water or oil and don’t hover your hands over boiling water.
Experts also recommend to turn water heaters under 130 degrees to stay safe.
Most adults suffer third-degree burns after only being exposed to 150-degree water for two seconds. However, it takes skin about 30 seconds to burn when the water is 130 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.