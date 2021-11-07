At least 500 attendees poured into the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the 10th annual Armed Forces Natural Hair Expo Sunday, to experience the exposition's mix of music, fashion, and health.
“I love the fact that they’re bringing everyone together,” Dr. Elizabeth Jennings said.
Jennings, an occupational therapist, displayed her wares at the expo, which included seven different books on health and both physical and mental wellness.
Around the conference center, over 20 other vendors plied their crafts, selling traditional African wear, jewelry, and of course, hair products.
“It’s about women being empowered and embracing their natural beauty,” Luvina Sabree said.
Sabree, head of the Armed Forces Natural Hair Expo organization, which is a registered non-profit, said that this year’s numbers are lower than 2019.
“I think it has a lot to do with COVID and the pandemic,” she said, adding that the organization expects to be back on track by next year.
According to Sabree, the expo traditionally sees as many as 1,200 attendees over what is normally a two-day affair. This year’s smaller, more restricted nature has resulted in lower attendance.
That said, the conference room was packed as of 3:30 p.m., with many sitting to watch one of several fashion shows, which showed off models and members of the Killeen community.
However, the entire event seemed to stop when Rose Short, a fourth place finalist on The Voice in 2019, came to the stage to perform. Providing a blend of R&B, rap, and what could only be described as soul music, Short enraptured the entire convention.
Attendees were otherwise engrossed in visiting the many vendors and booths at the convention, including Ben-e-che, a fashion line co-owned and operated by Bonificio Lujan and Zache Cox, both from New York.
“I think my favorite part was the fashion show, but I might be biased because my niece was in it,” said a laughing India Jones, an attendee.
“It’s just a good way to talk to people,” she said.
