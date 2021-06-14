The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will be doing a free food distribution event at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Killeen High School parking lot.
The distribution will go from 9 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot, located at 500 N. 38th St., in Killeen.
The mobile food pantry frequently hosts distributions at the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
