COPPERAS COVE — A local foundation held its second annual fundraiser event aimed at raising money to send aspiring firefighters to the academy.
Named in honor of the late Jose Negrete, a Copperas Cove firefighter who lost his battle with cancer in July 2020, the Negrete Firefighter Foundation held its fundraiser with family-friendly activities at Camp Triumph in Copperas Cove.
Children and adults alike splashed around in the splash pad and pool, zipped around the track on go-karts or bounced up and down in the bounce houses.
The family-friendly activities were designed to promote the family unit, Maria Negrete, Jose’s mother, explained.
Though her son was not one to bring attention to himself, Negrete said after Jose’s passing, she had to do something.
“As a grieving mother, I couldn’t just let it go. I couldn’t just say, ‘That’s it,’” she said as go-karts zoomed by behind her. “I had to do something in a legacy for him or something in his name.”
In order to send a firefighter through the academy, it costs between $3,000 to $4,000, Negrete explained.
From money raised last year, the foundation was able to send three firefighters to the academy. They are Tyler Williams, Delihlah Jackson and Dylan Bogard.
The three firefighters were grateful for the support from the Negrete Firefighter Foundation.
“I think it’s amazing,” Williams said. “I wanted to be a firefighter ever since I was a child. Being the youngest of eight, my family couldn’t afford to put me through the training, so I kind of gave up on the dream multiple times.”
Williams is currently with the Turnersville Volunteer Fire Department while he finishes his emergency medical technician training and plans to work for the Manor Fire Department.
Bogard, who also plans to work near Austin, said being a firefighter is a good career to get into.
“Having a foundation to support you and take you in and pay for all your stuff and all that, it’s amazing,” he said.
Jackson will have to wait a little longer before going through her EMT training as she recovers from an injury, though she said she hopes to work for a fire department between Temple and Austin.
“There’s not a lot of organizations like (Maria’s),” Jackson said. “So this creates a really big opportunity for ... adults that want to get through this and just financially can’t do it, and I think it’s great.”
For more information or to donate, go to the Negrete Firefighter Foundation INC on Facebook. Later in the year, Negrete said the foundation will post a link for aspiring firefighters to apply for the academy grants and will select the recipients toward the end of the year.
Applications are open to anyone within about 70 miles of Copperas Cove.
“The reason that we do that is because when mijo passed away, it was people from Lampasas, Marble Falls, Waco, Temple — whether it was police officers or firefighters, the EMTs — they all came from the neighboring areas and escorted his final run,” Negrete said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.