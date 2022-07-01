With a wide variety of July 4th events and fireworks shows happening all over Bell County, local residents will have plenty to do over the holiday weekend.
Killeen
Killeen will hold its Independence Day Extravaganza from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Killeen near Avenue D and Gray Street. The event will include live music performances as well as food trucks, vendors, games and more. A fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. will end the event with a bang.
Copperas Cove
The second annual Fourth of July celebration in Copperas Cove will take place from noon to 10:30 p.m. Monday at Copperas Cove City Park, at 1206 West Ave. B. There will be live music, food trucks, booths and vendors, a car show, carnival rides, inflatables, fireworks and more for visitors to enjoy.
Belton
Belton will have its annual Fourth of July parade on Monday at 10 a.m.
The Festival on Nolan Creek will follow the parade at 11 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. A backyard party will take place at 6 p.m. at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. The party will feature a concert at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display.
Temple
Temple will host the 24th Annual H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show on Monday at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway. The park is set to open at 4 p.m. with activities, live music, crafts and food vendors all available on site. The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m.
Holiday closures
Many city office hours and service schedules have been adjusted to accommodate Independence Day celebrations.
Killeen
The City of Killeen Offices will be closed Monday, July 4, Trash collections will run on an amended schedule for the holiday. There will be no collection services on Independence Day.
Monday and Tuesday routes will run one day late. For example, Monday’s route will run on Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will run on Wednesday. All solid waste facilities will be closed Monday.
Copperas Cove
All City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4. This includes the Solid Waste Transfer Station. Next week’s trash collection schedule will be as follows: No pick up on Monday; Areas 1 and 2 will be picked up on Tuesday; Areas 3 and 4 will be picked up Wednesday; Areas 5 and 6 will be picked up Thursday; and Areas 7 and 8 will be picked up Friday.
The recycle, brush and bulk pick ups will be as follows: No pick up on Monday; Area 1 will be picked up Tuesday; Wednesday Area 3; Thursday Area 5; and Area 7 will be picked up Friday. Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection on Monday, July 4. For additional information regarding the collection schedule please contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights announced this week that all municipal buildings will be closed Monday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Buildings include City Hall, the public library, the recreation center and the Pet Adoption Center.
All buildings will reopen Tuesday for normal business hours.
Trash service will run one day late after the holiday. For example, Monday’s routes will run on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will run on Wednesday. Service will resume the normal schedule the week of July 11.
Nolanville
City offices are also closed in Nolanville on Monday.
Trash service in Nolanville will run on its normal schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.