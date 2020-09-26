The Omicron Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented a $5,000 donation earlier this month to Bishop Ray Gatewood and Bethesda Fellowship Ministries in Copperas Cove in support of its annual Operation Holiday Uplift activities.
Historically, Operation Holiday Uplift is a ministry of Bethesda Fellowship which began in 2005 with the purpose of providing food for insecure families in targeted Central Texas areas. The Omicron Pi chapter joined this effort in 2007, and over the past 13 years, this partnership has grown and expanded its reach enabling the operation to reach thousands of people who would experience varying degrees of hunger during the holidays.
Operation Holiday Uplift unfolds in two phases: Phase I encompasses the Thanksgiving holiday period and Phase II covers the Christmas holiday period. The goal is to serve as many food-insecure families as resources will allow during the holiday season.
Each year, Bethesda Fellowship Ministries partners with the Omicron Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, local Central Texas governments, school districts and area businesses to execute the operation. With a police escort, the members of the church and brothers of the fraternity deliver boxes of food that are designed to feed a household of four.
Before COVID-19, in Texas, 14% — one in seven Texans — experienced food insecurity. That’s 1.4 million Texas households and over 4 million individuals. Texas is one of just 15 states with higher food insecurity than the national average. The Central Texas Food Bank feeds nearly 50,000 people a week across Central Texas, and since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has seen a 30% increase to that number. New research suggests food insecurity had doubled among Texas families on the four-month anniversary of Texas’ disaster declaration for COVID-19.
“This data makes it clear that the new normal of COVID-19 includes a significant increase in hunger,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas.” Related data found in the weekly survey shows that the level of food scarcity in the state has persisted at roughly the same level since tracking began nine weeks ago.
Bishop Gatewood was grateful for the donation from the local fraternity chapter.
“Thanks to these brothers providing community uplift. Many families in Central Texas will gain some degree of relief during the holidays as a result of the fraternity’s efforts”, said Gatewood, a former Copperas Cove City Council member, Mayor Pro Tempore, and City Commissioner.
