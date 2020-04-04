The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.71 on Saturday.
That’s 9 cents less than last week, and 72 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.48 per gallon Saturday at the Star Mart at 3322 Rancier Ave., according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights prices
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
The Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, was selling gas at $1.61 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove prices
On Saturday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 was selling gas at $1.68 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
The Exxon at 238 W. U.S. Highway 190 was selling gas at $1.69 per gallon, GasBuddy users reported.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.65 per gallon on Saturday at six different AAFES stations, including the station at 4250 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.69, which is 9 cents less than last week, 42 cents less than last month and 80 cents less than a year ago, AAA said. The national gas price average is $1.95, which is 6 cents less than last week.
“Today, 33 states have averages under $2 per gallon. Pump prices continue to decline around the country as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19,” AAA said.
