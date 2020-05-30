The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.62 on Saturday. That’s the same price as last week and 85 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen Prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.48 per gallon Saturday at the Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights Prices
On Saturday, the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.42 per gallon and the Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive was selling gas at $1.45 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
Copperas Cove Prices
On Saturday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190 was selling gas for $1.55 per gallon.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.48 per gallon on Saturday at four different AAFES stations, including the station at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.65, which is 3 cents more than last week, 15 cents more than last month and 86 cents less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.96, which is four cents higher than a week ago, 20 cents more than a month ago and 86 cents less than a year ago, according to a AAA news release.
