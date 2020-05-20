The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.57 on Wednesday. That’s 4 cents more than a week ago, and 93 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
The price of oil has made a comeback this month as oil producing nations cut back on output and the gradual reopening of economies around the globe have driven up demand, according to an Associated Press report on Wednesday.
Killeen Prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.36 per gallon Wednesday at the Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights Prices
On Wednesday, the Valero at 601 E. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.39 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
Copperas Cove Prices
On Wednesday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190 and the H-E-B at 2990 E. U.S. 190 near Robert Griffin III Boulevard were both selling gas for $1.49 per gallon.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.38 per gallon on Wednesday at three AAFES stations including the store on Warrior Way, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.58, which is 5 cents more than last week, 3 cents more than last month and 99 cents less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.87.
“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”
