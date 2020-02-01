The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.14 in the Killeen area on Saturday. That’s 5 cents less than last week, and 19 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.97 per gallon Saturday at two different H-E-B locations — 2511 Trimmier Road and Lowe’s Boulevard and 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and South Fort Hood Street, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights prices
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane was selling the cheapest gas at $1.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail and the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway near Memory Lane were selling gas at $1.97 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove prices
On Saturday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190 near Gibson Street was selling gas at $2.01 per gallon and the Stripes at 1262 E. U.S. 190 was selling gas at $2.03 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Fort Hood Prices
Gas was selling for $2.02 per gallon on Saturday at two separate AAFES stations — 48830 Clear Creek Road and Santa Fe Avenue and 1002 761st Tank Battalion and TJ Mills Boulevard, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $2.14, which is seven cents cheaper than last week, 15 cents cheaper than last month and 17 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $2.51, which is three cents cheaper than last week, four cents less than last month, and 25 cents more than a year ago.
