The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.52 on Tuesday. That’s 3 cents less than last week, and $1.01 less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Several gas stations in the area this week dipped prices to below $1.40, the lowest price in years.
The lowest price per gallon in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area in the last five years was around $1.42 in 2016, according to gasbuddy.com statistics, which only go back five years.
Killeen Prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.38 per gallon Tuesday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive. Gas is being sold at the same price at the Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights Prices
On Tuesday, the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.36 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
Copperas Cove Prices
On Tuesday, the Valero at 1102 S. Farm to Market Road 116 was selling gas for $1.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users. The Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190 was also selling for $1.49 per gallon.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.38 per gallon on Tuesday at two AAFES stations including the store at 325 37th St. and the store on Warrior Way, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.50, which is 1 cent less than last week, 17 cents less than last month and $1.11 less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.78, which is 1 cent more than last week.
“As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Although U.S. gasoline demand has incrementally increased, it remains below 6 million b/d (barrels per day).”
