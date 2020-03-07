The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.07 on Saturday. That’s 5 cents less than last week, and 12 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.93 per gallon Saturday at the Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, and at the H-E-B, 2511 Trimmier Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights prices
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.88 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, was selling gas at $1.90 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove prices
On Saturday, the 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St. and the Murphy USA at 2712 E. US 190 were both selling gas at $1.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Fort Hood Prices
Gas was selling for $1.99 per gallon on Saturday at two different AAFES stations, one on Warriors Way and the other at 1002 761st Tank Batallion Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $2.08, which is 6 cents less than last week, 2 cents cheaper than last month and 13 cents less than a year ago, AAA said. The national gas price average is $2.40, which is 5 cents less than last week.
“A healthy stock level and cheaper crude prices continue to push pump prices down this week,” according to the AAA website.
