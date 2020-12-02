Recently, gas prices have been slightly on the rise locally.
On Saturday, the cheapest price in Killeen was $1.53 per gallon. That number has gone up about 10 to 16 cents since then.
Around midday Wednesday, the cheapest gas price in Killeen was listed at $1.64 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1380 Lowes Blvd.
Gasbuddy.com listed the prices and the lowest price locally was listed at $1.61 at the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway.
On Sunday, the same Sam’s Club location was selling gas for $1.45 per gallon.
The cheapest gas price in Copperas Cove is $1.69 at the Sunoco and Stripes station located at 1262 U.S. Highway 190.
A story from the Associated Press said that crude oil rose 73 cents to $45.28 a barrel as of Wednesday, and January delivery of wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents.
