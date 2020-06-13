The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.81 on Saturday. That’s 16 cents more than last week and 56 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen Prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.74 per gallon Saturday at the H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.com. Last week, the cheapest Killeen price was $1.45
Harker Heights Prices
On Saturday, the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.74 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com. Last week, the Sam’s Club was selling gas for $1.42.
Copperas Cove Prices
On Saturday, the Exxon at 301 N. 1st St. and West Avenue B was selling gas for $1.78 per gallon. Last week, gas was selling for $1.55 in Copperas Cove.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.74 per gallon on Saturday at five different AAFES stations, including the station on Warrior Way, according to GasBuddy.com. Gas was selling for $1.48 at AAFES stations last week.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.82, which is 14 cents more than last week, 29 cents more than last month and 60 cents less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $2.08, which is nine cents higher than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago and 65 cents less than a year ago, according to a AAA news release.
