The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.53 on Saturday. That’s 3 cents less than last week, and $1 less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen Prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.38 per gallon Saturday at the Star Mart at 3322 Rancier Ave., according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights Prices
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.40 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
Copperas Cove Prices
On Saturday, the Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 was selling gas for $1.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.44 per gallon on Saturday at four AAFES stations including the store at 325 37th St and Tank Destroyer Avenue, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.50, which is 2 cents less than last week, 20 cents less than last month and $1.12 less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.77, which is 4 cents less than last week.
“As more states aim to end their stay at home orders and businesses around the country begin to reopen, gas demand is likely to continue increasing and pump prices are likely to slow their decline and possibly increase, too,” a news release from AAA said.
