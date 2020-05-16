The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.52 on Saturday. That’s the same price as last week, and 99 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen Prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.34 per gallon Saturday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive. Gas is being sold for $1.35 H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road and Lowe’s Boulevard, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights Prices
On Saturday, the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.33 per gallon along with the H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
Copperas Cove Prices
On Saturday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190 was selling gas for $1.49 per gallon.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.38 per gallon on Saturday at five AAFES stations including the store at 325 37th St. and the store on Warrior Way, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.56, which is 5 cents more than last week, 1 cent less than last month and $1.02 less than a year ago, AAA said.
The national gas price average is $1.84, which is six cents higher than a week ago, 3 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.02 lower than a year ago, according to a AAA news release.
“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses. Motorists in the Great Lakes, Central, South and Southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump.”
