The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.89 on Saturday. That’s 7 cents higher than last week and 45 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.59 per gallon on Saturday at the Walmart at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.com.
The Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway on Saturday was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights at $1.56 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
On Saturday in Copperas Cove, gas was selling for $1.79 per gallon at the 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St.
Gasoline was selling for $1.72 per gallon on Saturday at three AAFES stations including the one at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Ave. in Fort Hood, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.88 which is 3 cents higher than last week, and 49 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $2.18, which is the same as last week, and 46 cents less than a year ago, the AAA website showed.
