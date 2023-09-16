Ten-year-old Isabelle Johnson knows that a hug can do much more than words in some situations.
While the Killeen resident already experienced hardship after losing her mother unexpectedly at just 4 years of age, she now offers support to other children in need by crafting handmade blankets for the local Project Linus Temple-Killeen chapter.
“The blanket is a way to show them that they are loved, and they feel safe and secure,” Isabelle Johnson said.
Project Linus is a national nonprofit organization that makes handmade security blankets for children in crisis and started as a national organization in 1995 in Colorado.
Harker Heights resident Sandra Rowell, who founded the local chapter in 1999, read about the organization in People Magazine and felt the need to help.
“We’ve been doing it for about 24 years now,” she said. “We’ve given away over 43,000 blankets since we started.”
Isabelle’s story is unique because she received one of the security blankets as her mother suddenly died in 2017.
“I had two small children, Isabelle and her brother,” said Isabelle’s father, Christopher Lewis Johnson, who was in the Navy and stationed in California at the time. “It was a struggle.”
Rowell, who happened to be Johnson’s sophomore English teacher at Ellison High School in Killeen, heard about the tragic loss of Isabelle’s mother via Facebook and wanted to comfort her with a special blanket.
“When there’s a need, the perfect blanket appears,” Rowell said.
Rowell handed the blanket to Johnson’s mother, Anne Petri, who delivered it personally to Isabelle. The two ladies knew each other from school, where Petri occasionally substituted for Rowell.
“Miss Rowell and the ladies with Project Linus had said the children’s blankets would give them a little bit of extra added comfort, which was awesome,” Johnson said. “As soon as I got it, it actually made me start crying.”
The recent connection to Project Linus was a happy coincidence caused by both families staying in touch via Facebook. Johnson is now retired and moved back to Killeen.
“Her grandma taught Isabelle how to sew, and once I saw she had made a little outfit, I told her the next project is a blanket,” Rowell said.
Isabelle instantly loved the idea and started working on a special blanket for someone in need.
While the security blankets are usually given out in local communities, some emergencies allow the chapters to donate their blankets nationwide.
As Rowell received a special request from Maui with an immediate need, Isabelle spent every free minute finishing her project with her grandmother’s help.
“I went over to her grandma’s house on a Saturday morning, and by the end of the week, the blanket was done,” Rowell said. “She was really determined, and she wants to make another one.”
Isabelle’s father sees his daughter’s passion for helping others as a way of remembering her mother.
“This is one of the ways Isabelle likes remembering her mom,” he said. “Continuing to give back with the whole sweetness her mom had. Isabelle enjoyed doing it, and I have a feeling she’s going to be making a whole lot more.”
Rowell is happy to have another helper to create special blankets for children needing extra comfort and “make the world a better place.”
“At the end of the day, memories are all that’s left,” she said. “And that’s what Project Linus does. It gives kids that feeling that they are loved and that someone thought of them, and knowing that we made someone feel better makes us feel better, too.”
Isabelle certainly agrees. While she believes that the blanket receivers will feel “loved,” she also cherishes the act of giving.
“It made me happy and joyful inside,” she said.
People interested in helping Project Linus can donate supplies or make blankets of any size or material as long as they are washable and in child-friendly colors. Blankets can be knit, crocheted, quilted, or sewn. Rowell can be reached at 254-290-2267 for more information.
Donors can also drop off blankets or supplies at the Killeen Sew & Quilt Store at 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, the Temple Sew and Quilt Store at 1514 S. 31st St. in Temple, or A Dash of Southern Charm at 818 Twin Mountain Road in Copperas Cove.
Donors should put their name, address, phone number and email information inside the bag of donations.
