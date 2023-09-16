Ten-year-old Isabelle Johnson knows that a hug can do much more than words in some situations.

While the Killeen resident already experienced hardship after losing her mother unexpectedly at just 4 years of age, she now offers support to other children in need by crafting handmade blankets for the local Project Linus Temple-Killeen chapter.

