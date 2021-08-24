When people think of Girl Scouts, many picture kids selling delicious cookies in front of their neighborhood grocery store. But Girl Scouts offers much more to the youth than first experiences with entrepreneurship.
In 1912, Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low envisioned an organization that prepares girls to meet the world with courage, confidence and character.
At a time when women in the United States couldn’t yet vote, Gordon Low sparked a worldwide movement inspiring girls to embrace their individuality, strength and intellect together.
To this day, taking on challenges and learning new skills is what Girl Scouting is all about.
“Girls develop critical thinking and social skills: a powerful combination,” said Emma Acosta, marketing and communications specialist for Girl Scouts of Central Texas. “They bring different perspectives together to create solutions and learn to respect and appreciate the views of others.”
Girl Scouts activities are as versatile as their troop members.
“All Girl Scout activities — from camping to computers, arts to engineering, service projects to field trips — are designed to challenge and prepare girls for the future,” Acosta said.
New Girl Scouts can look forward to adventurous outdoor activities, including camping, hiking, fishing with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, leadership growth and bullying prevention.
“We focus on community, on appreciating everyone’s unique value and on supporting one another through obstacles and conflict,” Acosta said.
However, Girl Scouts aren’t only active in nature. Events and activities also teach STEM skills like coding and engineering, emphasizing critical thinking and innovation.
The famous Girl Scouts cookie program helps kids understand the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, including budgeting, marketing and finances. Other programs teach college and career readiness, health and wellness, fine arts and community service skills.
“Girl Scouts is proven to help girls thrive in five key ways,” Acosta said. “Develop a strong sense of self. Seek challenges and learn from setbacks. Display positive values. Form and maintain healthy relationships. Identify and solve problems in the community.”
According to Acosta, Gold Award Girl Scouts have preferential treatment in college admissions, the U.S. Military and opportunities for scholarships.
“Our girl-only, girl-led programming encourages girls to explore their interests, try new things, learn from their failures, gain courage and confidence and reach their fullest potential — both now and in the future,” she said.
While meetings and scheduled events vary from group to group, most troops meet at least once or twice a month.
“It mainly depends on their troop’s volunteer availability,” Acosta said. “Troops with more parental support tend to be more active, and we encourage each parent to participate to get the most out of their Girl Scouting experience.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic, Girl Scouts even offers virtual programs for both Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts.
Parents and caregivers can participate by becoming registered family or friend volunteers or lead scouts with individual activities and help them earn badges.
“All volunteers must be 18 years or older, be registered Girl Scout members, and have a criminal background check on file,” Acosta said.
Girls and adults can enroll for $25, which gives them membership until October 2022. The membership includes the background check for interested adult volunteers.
Interested girls in grades K-12 can find local chapters at www.gsctx.org/join and join a group.
Fort Hood residents Lana Pavey, 13, and her mother, Angel Pavey, have been active Girl Scouts since 2013.
Lana never had problems finding new friends despite two military moves.
“My favorite part about being a Girl Scout is doing new things I couldn’t do normally and making new friends,” she said. “In Girl Scouts, I go to summer camp every year, go kayaking, throw axes, archery, visit horses and lots of stuff.”
Angel Pavey participates as a volunteer leader to help guide young girls into their desired paths.
“My favorite part about being a Girl Scout volunteer is bonding with my daughter as she grows into the woman she is becoming,” she said.
Even the pandemic didn’t stop their troop from coming together.
“Our troops found ways to meet virtually at first and then slowly transition to in-person meetings again,” Angel Pavey said. “We participated in a drive-through World Thinking Day event, outdoor journey days and much more.”
Lana also continued to collect awards and badges for her Girl Scout vest.
“During the pandemic, I earned my silver award by preparing a meeting place for my local service unit, and I earned a lot of cool badges like the outdoor badges,” Lana said.
Both of them recommend girls to check out a local troop and give Girl Scouts a try.
Interested girls can attend the local community event Pinwheels for Peace as part of the International Day of Peace Movement at 2909 Lake Road in Killeen on Sept. 21.
