The Girl Scouts of Central Texas have named the five Women of Distinction for 2020 and announced the 28th Annual Women of Distinction dinner.
Marsha Hoxworth and Mary Wiley, both of Killeen, Tara Stafford, of Temple, and Virginia Wuebker, of Robinson, are four of the Women of Distinction with Brynn Myers, of Temple, as the Rising Star and Elliot Germany, of Temple, as the Man Enough to be a Girl Scout honoree.
The dinner will be at 6 p.m. on April 16 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The women chosen are all from the Central Texas area.
All proceeds from the event support over 17,000 Central Texas Girl Scouts, and the Girl Scouts of Central Texas serves every girl regardless of their ability to pay, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts of Central Texas.
Call 405-824-2990 for more information.
