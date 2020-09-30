Local GOP, Democratic party leaders respond to debate

With Tuesday’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joseph Biden generating national buzz, two local political party leaders shared their input on how the debate — the first of three — went.
Bell County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Rosenberg offered a strong response to Tuesday night’s debate.
“Last night, we witnessed the worst President of the United States give the worst debate performance in our nation’s history,” Rosenberg said by email. “He bullied and lied throughout the entire debacle, and he once again threw doubt as to whether he would accept the results of the election Nov. 3. This is not normal.
“What else isn’t normal is Trump’s message to the white supremacist organization, Proud Boys, to ‘stand by.’ Our democracy is at a tipping point, and everything we hold dear about this country is on the line.”
Nancy Boston, chair of the Republican Party of Bell County, said the debate was “about what I had expected and was not very pleasant to watch.”
“It was not very informative,” Boston said. “Everytime Joe Biden spoke it was an attack on or an untruth about our duly elected president.”
Boston added that the debate probably will not change the outcome of the election.
“I certainly understand why the president tried to correct the untruths that were spoken,” she said.
The next presidential debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, on Oct. 15.
Rosenberg went on to criticize Republicans who maintain their support for the president.
“Democrats will not stand by this president and his supporters as they destroy the fabric of our democracy and denigrate the people we love,” she said. “This election cycle is unlike any other we have faced. There are stark differences between us. The GOP, led by this president, has demonstrated an unabashed commitment to racism, authoritarianism, and straight-up deception that has divided our country, weakened our institutions, and created a constitutional crisis. Republicans who still support him have lost their moral compass. We will remember in November from the statehouse to the White House.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.