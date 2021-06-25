A Killeen grandfather is asking for any and all trucks to participate in a caravan Sunday for his 3-year-old grandson, Rory, who is fighting for his life against a rare cancerous brain tumor.
James McCracken, Rory’s grandfather, said Friday a number of local truck clubs have committed to attending his truck caravan Sunday. McCracken asks anyone with a truck to consider participating.
“He (Rory) loves trucks and would be so excited to have as many as possible drive by, honk, rev, and roll coal like his papa’s truck,” McCracken said in a Facebook post.
Rory is waiting to return to Memphis, Tennessee, where he will hopefully receive lifesaving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Until then, McCracken wants to make his grandson’s life as happy as possible.
“Anyone with a truck who would like to join, please feel free to join us!” McCracken wrote on Facebook.
Trucks are asked to meet at 11 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Maxdale Elementary, located at 2600 Westwood Drive, in Killeen. At noon the caravan will drive past Rory’s house where he will be waiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.