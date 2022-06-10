1. Yes. Expect rolling blackouts if hot temperatures persist. The grid can’t handle the strain.

2. Yes. No significant steps were taken after the grid failed during last year’s winter storm.

3. No. Texas power officials have been preparing for the hot weather. The grid will be OK.

4. No. If some brown-outs are needed, fine. That’s just part of protecting the system.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to know how much stress the energy grid is designed to handle.

