June is Pride Month and the Wild Meadows Arts Collective in Kempner is hosting its second annual event to celebrate beginning at 6 p.m. June 18.
The Greatest Little Pride in Texas is a party organized by members of the Central Texas Pride Community Center that is to feature four hours of fun and entertainment, including a cabaret show, drag performers, belly dancers, poets, singers and more.
Pride Month is recognized each year as a nationwide tribute to those who were involved in the Stonewall Riots in New York City on June 28, 1969. Members of the gay community rioted after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village turned violent. The riots are considered a crossroads event that transformed the gay liberation movement and the fight for gay rights.
Kempner resident Stephan Gaeth, a Copperas Cove High School graduate who organized the first local Pride celebration last year, said the inaugural event on his family’s land was intended as a small gathering of friends that grew and grew as word spread through social media, and he expects this year to be even bigger and better.
“Last year, we decided to do a mini movie night,” Gaeth said. “We were going to watch a movie and have a little gay party, and about 18 people signed up.
“It grew to about 35 people, and then two drag queens were like, ‘Hey, we want to perform.’ Then, that turned into about 50 people, and a food truck showed up. On the day of, we had about 200 people, 15 vendors, a food truck, drag queens.
“This is the first time for all six of my board members and I coming together as an organization to do it. Last year was literally two weeks of me planning, and it getting bigger and bigger as it went.”
Wild Meadows Arts Collective is located at 3034 FM 2313 in Kempner, about 2.5 miles north of Highway 190. To get there, take Highway 190 west from Copperas Cove, turn right at the light just past the Kempner Brick Oven restaurant, follow FM 2313 around the bend, and watch for the sign and colorful decorations on the left.
For more information, go to The Greatest Little Pride in Texas page on Facebook, or visit Wild Meadows Arts Collective, also on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.